Former Patriots player Matt Light running for Foxborough school committee "I've never been an anti-masker. I've been an anti 'tell me what to do and expect me to fall in line.'" Former New England Patriots player Matt Light, here pictured in 2015, is running for school committee in Foxborough.

Former Patriots player Matt Light plans to run for school committee in Foxborough, according to a report by NBC Boston.

Light — an 11-year NFL tackle who last played in 2011 — told the station he felt “a little tap” on his shoulder telling him it was time to serve.

One of the biggest issues? Masks in schools, which Light felt should not have been required.

“We saw other ways of doing things and when we would bring those up or we’d offer some other insights or studies that have been done… it just didn’t seem to carry any weight,” Light told NBC.

Masks are not required in Foxborough any more.

“It’s something that people tell me like, ‘Hey you don’t have to worry about that anymore. It’s over,'” he said. “But what happens the next time?”

“And I’ve never been an anti-masker. I’ve been an anti ‘tell me what to do and expect me to fall in line.’”

Light said he is not running as a Democrat or a Republican. He told NBC he wants to run for something where he can have a real impact.

“If I’m going to do something, I want to make sure that it’s going to have an impact and not just be worth my time, but be worth you know the actual effort and know that I’m being a part of something that will make a difference,” Light said.

Light was a three-time Pro Bowler for the Patriots in 2006, 2007 and 2010. He was named First-Team AP All-Pro in 2007 and won three Super Bowls with the Patriots.