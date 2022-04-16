Patriots

Mac Jones wished Bill Belichick a happy 70th birthday

"#LetsRoll #big70."

Bill Belichick has helped Mac Jones adjust to the NFL. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

By Trevor Hass

Saturday is Bill Belichick’s 70th birthday.

Many took to social media to celebrate the milestone, including Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

“Happy birthday Coach!” he wrote. “#LetsRoll #big70.”

The Patriots also commemorated the occasion.