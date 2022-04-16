Mac Jones wished Bill Belichick a happy 70th birthday

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Saturday is Bill Belichick’s 70th birthday.
Many took to social media to celebrate the milestone, including Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.
“Happy birthday Coach!” he wrote. “#LetsRoll #big70.”
The Patriots also commemorated the occasion.
