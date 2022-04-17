Patriots Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne gifts his parents a new house "I love you guys so much. I love all my family members." Kendrick Bourne gave his family a reason to smile this week. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne celebrated Easter weekend by giving quite possibly the biggest gift of all.

Bourne bought his parents a house in his hometown of Portland, Oregon. And he did it with a bit of a surprise.

In a video post on his YouTube channel, Bourne took his parents to the home that he bought them, giving them a tour as if it was one of two houses that they were potentially looking at. His family enjoyed the tour of the house, and at the end, Bourne made the announcement it was theirs by giving his mom a “Home Sweet Home” doormat.

“Why did you trick me like that?” Bourne’s mom, Luisa Turner, said with a laugh.

“I love you guys so much. I love all my family members,” Bourne said. “Everybody here right now has been a part of my life – my whole life, obviously. But this was something I’ve been dreaming of doing, and to get it done is just a blessing. I thank God, Jesus Christ, and everything that he’s blessed me with, my family. Many more blessings coming, man.

“Hopefully you guys are happy, because this is it,” Bourne quipped while laughing.

As Bourne made some big personal moves this offseason, he’s also getting excited for the year ahead.

“We’re going to OTAs. I’m going to be going out and putting in that work,” Bourne said. “It’s going to be the best year of my life. Shoutout to my mom. Shoutout to everybody. Shoutout to my family for all the support. I wouldn’t have been able to have this kind of attitude and energy to buy something like this [without them].”

“I’m just really excited about the future, man,” Bourne added.

Bourne, 26, had the best season of his five-year career in 2021. He had career highs in receptions (55), receiving yards (800), and tied his career in touchdowns (five).

Prior to the season, Bourne signed the contract that might have given him the money needed to buy his parents the home he gave them. The Patriots signed him to a three-year, $15 million deal with $7.25 million guaranteed. By having a career year, Bourne was able to pick up $750,000 in incentives.

If Bourne is able to have another strong season in 2022, he could very well be in line to earn a nice extension from the Patriots going into the last year of his deal. But for now, it appears he’s focused on enjoying the offseason and getting himself ready for the new season ahead. Bourne’s been spotted working out with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones multiple times so far as the tandem looks to perform even better in Year 2.