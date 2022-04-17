Patriots What was free agent Ndamukong Suh up to in Boston? Suh spent time with Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. Ndamukong Suh of the Buccaneers looks on during a game against the Panthers. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Ndamukong Suh got the full Boston experience this weekend, but that reportedly didn’t include a visit with the Patriots.

The star defensive tackle, who happens to be a free agent, attended a Red Sox game and reconnected with Celtics head coach Ime Udoka at Fenway Park. He spent the afternoon with his friend Udoka, who is also from Portland, Oregon, and watched the Celtics practice.

No #Patriots visit, but Ndamukong Suh did spend the afternoon hanging out at #Celtics practice with his good buddy coach Ime Udoka, also from Portland. https://t.co/aUBIPz0RtL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2022

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, though, Suh didn’t also squeeze in a visit with the Patriots while he was in Massachusetts.

Suh, 35, has posted six sacks each of the past two seasons and has been one of the more menacing players at his position over the past decade-plus. While defensive tackle isn’t necessarily as pressing of a need as some other positions for the Patriots, they could certainly benefit from Suh’s experience and versatility.

The rumors will inevitably swirl, but at this point, Suh reportedly didn’t carve out extra time to head to Foxborough.