Patriots Here are the three finalists for the 2022 Patriots Hall Of Fame class Voting runs until May 16. Vince Wilfork during the 2011 season.

The Patriots revealed the 2022 finalists for the team’s Hall of Fame on Tuesday, with a trio of players who all helped anchor New England’s 16-0 season in 2007.

Former offensive lineman Logan Mankins, defensive lineman Vince Wilfork, and linebacker Mike Vrabel are the possibilities for this year’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction.

Mankins, who played with the Patriots from 2005-2013, made six Pro Bowls with New England. He was a quality presence on the offensive line and was named to the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team.

Wilfork, selected in the first round of the 2004 draft out of the University of Miami, helped the Patriots win Super Bowls in his first and last season with the team. In between, he made five Pro Bowl rosters as one of the league’s premier interior defensive linemen.

And Vrabel, now the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, helped define what the “Patriot Way” meant during his eight seasons playing for Bill Belichick. Not only did he become a staple of New England’s defensive front in the early dynasty years, but he also made himself a threat on offense, catching multiple touchdown passes from Tom Brady (including two in Super Bowls).

Fan voting for which player will be chosen runs through Tuesday, May 16.