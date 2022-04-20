Patriots Trent Brown makes Patriots recruiting pitch to Deebo Samuel after WR requests trade Samuel reportedly has requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers. Should the Patriots go all-in to get him to Foxborough? Deebo Samuel dives to score a touchdown in the second quarter against the 2022 Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The NFL’s wild wide receiver offseason got another shot of caffeine Wednesday with the news that star 49ers pass-catcher/running back Deebo Samuel has reportedly requested a trade out of San Francisco.

Samuel, who is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract, has stymied contract extension talks with the 49ers and told the team he wants to be moved, according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport suggested Wednesday afternoon that Samuel’s root problem with San Francisco stems more from how he’s used in the offense — which included a heavy amount of snaps at running back last year — as opposed to money.

After learning the news, Patriots’ offensive tackle Trent Brown, immediately threw on his recruiting hat, as his teammate Matthew Judon has done.

Brown, who began his career with the 49ers himself, tweeted at Samuel on Wednesday telling him to “pull up to Foxboro, my G…it don’t get that cold.”

Aye @19problemz pull up to Foxboro my G…it don’t get that cold 🤣🤣 — Trent Brown (@Trent) April 20, 2022

It certainly makes sense for Bill Belichick and the Patriots to inquire about how much it would cost to trade for Samuel, who is one of the most interesting offensive weapons in football.

Could the man who thought he’d be a Patriot after the 2019 NFL Draft finally become one for real?

A betting man would predict those conversations won’t go far.

For one thing, the 49ers would almost certainly want at least one first-round pick plus other draft compensation if they can get one after seeing what players like Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill went for on the trade market this offseason.

Then there’s the question of paying Samuel, who will be a free agent after this season. After watching Adams and Hill reset the receiver market with contracts that pay them both around $30 million annually with stout guarantees, the former 2019 second-round pick will surely be looking to cash in.

That leaves a few questions: Would the Patriots be willing to give up significant draft capital for Samuel and pay him like a top receiver? And, if not, would Belichick be OK with sending away picks for a one-year rental at this point in the Patriots’ timeline with big holes on defense and the offensive line?

The idea of completely revamping the receiving corps with Parker and Samuel in one offseason certainly sounds enticing. But given the Patriots’ selective and conservative approach so far in 2022, the odds are far greater Samuel ends up elsewhere.

One destination Patriots fans will hope the dynamic receiver doesn’t end up would be the New York Jets, who lost out to the Miami Dolphins in the pursuit for Hill and could be geared up to try for Samuel.