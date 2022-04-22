Patriots Here are the Patriots’ picks in the 2022 NFL Draft New England has a current total of eight draft picks. Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia, and Matt Groh scout Alabama's Pro Day ahead of the NFL Draft. AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

The Patriots head into the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28 with a current total of eight draft picks.

New England has been linked with several potential first-round talents, as well as the possibility of a trade.

Before the draft gets underway, here’s a list of the Patriots’ picks.

First round: 21st overall

Second round: 54th overall

Third round: 85th overall

Fourth round: 127th overall

Fifth round: 158th overall (via Dolphins)

Fifth round: 170th overall (via Buccaneers)

Sixth round: 200th overall

Sixth round: 210th overall (via Rams)

New England’s original fifth-round pick was sent to the Raiders as part of the 2021 trade that brought offensive tackle Trent Brown back to New England.

The Patriots also traded the team’s two seventh-round picks as part of separate deals to the Ravens for cornerback Shaun Wade and the Chiefs for offensive tackle Yasir Durant, respectively.