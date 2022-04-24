Photos: Bill Belichick spotted at Nantucket Daffodil Festival

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
When he’s not preparing for the NFL Draft, Bill Belichick can often be found enjoying the sights and sounds of Nantucket in the offseason.
His latest outing, just five days before the draft, was to the Nantucket Daffodil Festival, where Nantucket Current Sports Editor David Creed snapped some photos of Belichick having a grand time. Yes, Nike was present for the festivities as well.
The NFL Draft starts Thursday, and the Patriots have the 21st overall pick. It’s unclear whether or not Nike will be involved in making any selections.
