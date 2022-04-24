Patriots Photos: Bill Belichick spotted at Nantucket Daffodil Festival Yes, Nike was present for the festivities as well. Linda Holliday and Bill Belichick frequently spend time in Nantucket. Globe Photo by Bill Brett

When he’s not preparing for the NFL Draft, Bill Belichick can often be found enjoying the sights and sounds of Nantucket in the offseason.

His latest outing, just five days before the draft, was to the Nantucket Daffodil Festival, where Nantucket Current Sports Editor David Creed snapped some photos of Belichick having a grand time. Yes, Nike was present for the festivities as well.

Sconset Bill loving the scene… is that a smile?



📸: @dcreedACK pic.twitter.com/t0YkQt2ZOl — Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) April 23, 2022

The NFL Draft starts Thursday, and the Patriots have the 21st overall pick. It’s unclear whether or not Nike will be involved in making any selections.