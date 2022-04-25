Patriots add a draft pick in trade with Texans, getting a sixth- and seventh-rounder for a fifth

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Bill Belichick didn’t wait for Thursday’s NFL Draft to start wheeling and dealing, shipping a fifth-round pick to the Texans Monday for sixth- and seventh-round selections.
New England sent the second of its two fifths (No. 170 overall), while Houston flipped the first of its three sixth-round picks (No. 183) and a seventh-rounder (245).
New England currently has nine picks: single selections in the first (No. 21), second (54), third (85), fourth (127), fifth (158), and seventh rounds (245) to go along with three sixth-round picks (183, 200, 210).
