Here's why Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski were spotted wearing Patriots gear (presumably)

Tom Brady isn’t afraid to do things that get people talking, but Patriots fans shouldn’t get too excited about seeing him, Rob Gronkowski, and Julian Edelman sporting Patriots gear again.

We can’t prove anything, since the photos were scrubbed from the internet shortly after Edelman posted them to his Instagram with the caption “Game planning,” but the three appear to be on a movie set. Here’s a look, as both Brady and Gronkowski appear to be wearing victorious Super Bowl LI shirts from the Patriots’ famous 34-28 victory over the Falcons after trailing 28-3. Brady and Edelman also appeared to be wearing Patriots uniform pants.

what the heck is going on here pic.twitter.com/SNLfdtRa4y — brianna pirre (@bsp_13) April 25, 2022

Notice the trailers in the background. Brady is co-producing and starring in a movie with Jane Fonda and Sally Fields called “80 for Brady” — a football-themed road trip movie about four Patriots fans who travel to watch Super Bowl LI to see Brady play. Fonda, Field, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field will all star in the film, which is directed by Kyle Marvin and based on a true story.

In an extended video, which was captured and posted to Reddit, Edelman was seen talking to Brady with the word “reunion.” Multiple sharp-eyed observers noted the Super Bowl LI t-shirts, which was the Super Bowl the four women attended together (Gronkowski did not play in Super Bowl LI due to an injury).

Brady recently restructured his contract with the Buccaneers, creating $9 million in cap space prior to the season.