Patriots Vince Wilfork’s son pleaded guilty to stealing his father’s Super Bowl rings, other sports memorabilia D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork will face five years of probation. Vince Wilfork during the 2011 season. Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images

D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork pleaded guilty to theft of property greater than $300,000, according to court documents reported on by the Galveston Daily News.

Holmes-Wilfork, the son of former Patriots defensive lineman Vince Wilfork, was arrested in 2021 on the charge of stealing valuable sports memorabilia from his father, including two Super Bowl rings Wilfork won playing in New England.

Earlier in April, he pleaded guilty and received a deferred judgement. It means that Holmes-Wilfork will face five years of probation, with the promise that the conviction will be vacated if he avoids any violations in that time.

District Court Judge Jared Robinson also ordered that Wilfork’s stolen property be returned to him.

Beyond the Super Bowl rings, Holmes-Wilfork stole two AFC championship rings, a college football national championship ring (from Wilfork’s time at the University of Miami), and other jewelry.

According to Holmes-Wilfork’s attorney, who released a statement to the Galveston Daily News, the Wilfork family wants to help D’Aundre.

“The outcome that emerged from the case was a result of much self reflection and healing on the defendant’s part and the willingness of his parents to forgive him and show him unconditional love with the sincere hope that he can be rehabilitated and go on to live a happy and productive life,” said attorney Mark Aronowitz.