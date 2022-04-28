Patriots

Patriots select OL Cole Strange at No. 29 in first round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Patriots took Strange after trading down from the No. 21 overall pick.

National Team offensive lineman Cole Strange of UT-Chattanooga runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. AP Photo/Butch Dill

By Khari Thompson

After trading down from the No. 21 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Patriots finally made their first pick at No. 29 overall. Their selection might end up being one of the most head-scratching of the entire first round.

New England selected Tennesse-Chattanooga offensive lineman Cole Strange at No. 29, passing over cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. and a number of players that fell late into the first round.

Strange is projected to slot in at one of the offensive guard spots vacated by Shaq Mason (traded to Tampa Bay) and Ted Karras (departed in free agency).