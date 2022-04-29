Patriots Scouting Cole Strange, the obscure offensive lineman the Patriots just took in the NFL Draft Cole Strange worked out at the combine.





The Patriots drafted Cole Strange, an offensive lineman out of Chattanooga, with the 29th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Who is Cole Strange? Here’s a rundown of his scouting report, courtesy Field Level Media, plus a highlight reel.

Scouting Cole Strange

Projected: Third round

The overview: Strange was a sixth-year senior with five years of starting experience due to COVID eligibility. He emerged from relative obscurity to make his way onto the radar of the Senior Bowl.

He’s not a physically imposing player, but his mentality and technique as a blocker helped him earn all-conference honors five times.

The strengths: Strange is very smart with his angles, plays with a wide base, and trusts his lower half.

Advertisement:

He has natural lower body flexibility, which helps with his leverage, and uses good hand strength to maintain control.

Strange is a capable second-level blocker who can hunt down linebackers, and very fluid in transition. He finds opportunities for work, and his balance and core strength stand out. Doesn’t have many holes.

The weaknesses: Strange will be reliant on his motor to create movement. Sometimes, he is easily shucked off by strong opponents — he may need time to get bigger and stronger. His developmental ceiling might scare off some teams.

His pro comp: Danny Pinter, Colts

Strange may not be as souped-up athletically, but his combination of body control, awareness and fluidity of movement will help him to stick regardless of whether he’s playing guard or center. If he makes it out of day two, he should hear his name called quite early on day three.

The highlight reel

There’s not a ton of tape on Strange, unsurprisingly. Here’s a look at how he performed at the Senior Bowl.

Here’s more insight from Jim Nagy, who directs the Senior Bowl:

Impossible to watch Cole Strange’s @GoMocsFB tape and not love how he strains & finishes. Got after people same way all week in Mobile. Heard from numerous NFL scouts he was one of their best interviews too. Every team is looking for ass-kickers and there aren’t enough of them. pic.twitter.com/KykkvVYjDu — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 14, 2022