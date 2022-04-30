Patriots QB D’Eriq King reportedly the first undrafted free agent signed by the Patriots King was dynamic as a quarterback in college but has shown potential to play other positions. D'Eriq King showed could pass and run the ball in college with the Miami Hurricanes. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The Patriots added one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in college football last season as one of their undrafted free agents.

Miami quarterback D’Eriq King was the first player New England signed after the 2022 NFL Draft, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported. However, King is expanding his horizons as a player entering the NFL. During the draft process, King shared he was open to playing running back and receiver in addition to quarterback.

“The more you could do, the more valuable you are. So if I can be one guy on a roster that can be backup quarterback, receiver, special teams, whatever I can do,” King said after Miami’s Pro Day. “It’s all about getting the best opportunity to make the roster.”

The Patriots actually brought King in for a visit during the pre-draft process with an emphasis on his quarterback skills, the Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported.

Before King transferred to Miami in 2020, he threw for 4,925 yards with Houston over 34 games with 50 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. In two years with Miami, he threw for 3,453 yards with 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

King shared at his pro day that he’s always done everything “as a quarterback,” has shown other talents besides his arm. Over his six-year college career, he ran for 2,055 yards and 32 touchdowns. He also played receiver during his first two years at Houston, catching 59 passes for 504 yards and three touchdowns over his time there.