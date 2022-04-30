Patriots Odell Beckham Jr. trolls Patriots fans over Deebo Samuel "Breakinnnngg NEWSSS [Deebo Samuel] to the @Patriots." Odell Beckham Jr. was stirred pot for Deebo Samuel and the Patriots on Saturday. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Odell Beckham Jr. has been the center of Patriots-related rumors for years now. On Saturday, it appeared he tried to send someone else over to New England.

The star receiver tweeted that 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel was getting traded to the Patriots during the final moments of the 2022 NFL Draft.

“Breakinnnngg NEWSSS @19problemz (Deebo Samuel) to the @Patriots WTFFFFFFFFFFFF,” Beckham tweeted.

Breakinnnngg NEWSSS @19problemz to the @Patriots WTFFFFFFFFFFFF — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 30, 2022

However, Samuel appeared to quickly put any idea that he was on the verge of getting traded to New England to rest.

“At this point bruh bored,” Samuel tweeted.

Multiple NFL reporters also tossed water onto the rumor, including the Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer.

Advertisement:

“Checked in on [Beckham’s tweet] Response I got: The Patriots have less than $200,000 in cap space. So … yeah,” Breer tweeted.

While Samuel isn’t getting traded to the Patriots at this moment in time, he has actually asked to be traded from the 49ers. Even though he’s entering the final year of his contract, Samuel’s desire to leave San Francisco reportedly isn’t over an extension the team’s offering him.

A.J. Brown, another star receiver who is also entering his fourth year in the league and was in the final year of his contract, was traded from the Titans to the Eagles on Thursday. The price for Philadelphia to get him was a first-round and a third-round pick, so if New England wants Samuel, it might have to give up something similar to that.

As for Beckham, he’s still a free agent after tearing the ACL in his left knee for a second straight season during Super Bowl LVI. The Patriots reportedly showed interest in Beckham before trading for DeVante Parker earlier in April.

New England also selected Baylor wideout Tyquan Thornton in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, which could take it out of the receiver market.