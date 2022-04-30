Patriots Sean McVay believes his comments on Cole Strange were ‘misunderstood’ "That was my reaction, and any misunderstanding was my fault for the way that I probably communicated that." Sean McVay and Bill Belichick embrace after a game. Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP

When the Patriots selected offensive lineman Cole Strange in the first round Thursday, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay couldn’t believe Strange was off the board so early.

“How about that?” he said with a grin. “And we wasted our time watching him thinking he’d be at 104, maybe.”

Many believed McVay was questioning the Patriots’ choice and Strange’s potential, but he explained after the fact that he was doing exactly the opposite.

“I wish that it wouldn’t have gotten misunderstood,” McVay told reporters.

He said he was giving Rams General Manager Les Snead a hard time in the moment because they both loved Strange but knew there was no way he’d be available at 104. It was more of a self-deprecating comment than anything else, McVay noted, as if to imply they invested all that energy for nothing.

Rams reaction to Patriots selection of Cole Strange at #29.



This is hysterical. pic.twitter.com/ADzqt4lizQ — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 29, 2022

McVay said he has tremendous respect for Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Strange and doesn’t question the pick at all.

“That was my reaction, and any misunderstanding was my fault for the way that I probably communicated that,” McVay said.

Snead said McVay spoke with both Strange and Belichick to clarify that he loves the player and the pick.