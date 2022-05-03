Patriots Here’s the Patriots’ OTA and minicamp schedule for 2022 The Patriots' rookies will begin their minicamp next week with full-team OTAs and mandatory minicamp coming later in May and in early June. New England Patriots Mac Jones during practice. Matthew J Lee/Globe Staff

With the 2022 NFL Draft in the books, it’s almost time to see what the Patriots will look like on the field this season. And it’s nearly time to see what goofy numbers the team’s new rookies will get.

The NFL released offseason schedules for all 32 teams on Tuesday, including its Phase Three programs that allow for organized team activities (OTAs) and minicamps that will include teams’ first full non-contact practices.

Team activities will begin with rookie minicamp, which begins next week, with full-team OTAs and mandatory minicamp coming later in May and in early June.

Here are the dates for each program.

Rookie Minicamp: May 13-15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, June 1-3, June 13-14, June 16-17

Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

Dates for training camp will be released after the offseason schedule concludes. The NFL will also unveil its official 2022 schedule on Thursday, May 12.