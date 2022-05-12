Patriots

Patriots 2022 schedule: Season begins vs. Dolphins, home opener in Week 3

The Patriots start the 2022 season on the road.

By Tom Westerholm

The Patriots released their schedule for the upcoming 2022 season on Thursday, which opens against the Dolphins.

Highlights of the schedule include:

  • The home opener against the Ravens in Week 3.
  • The first rematch against the Bills since their playoff loss comes at home in Week 13.
  • A “Monday Night Football” showdown against the Bears in Week 7.
  • A bizarre stretch that includes back-to-back Thursday night games in Weeks 12 and 13 against the Vikings (Thanksgiving night) and Bills, followed by an 11-day layoff before a Monday night game in Week 14 against the Cardinals.
  • A “Sunday Night Football” showcase against the Raiders in Week 15.
  • A contest against the defending AFC champion Bengals in Week 16.

Here’s the full schedule:

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 11: Patriots @ Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 18: Patriots @ Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 25: Ravens @ Patriots, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 2: Patriots @ Packers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 9: Lions @ Patriots, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 16: Patriots @ Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 7: Monday, Oct. 24: Bears @ Patriots, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 30: Patriots @ Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 6: Colts @ Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 10: BYE WEEK

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 20: Jets @ Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 12: Thursday, Nov. 24: Patriots @ Vikings, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 13: Thursday, Dec. 1: Bills @ Patriots, 8:15 p.m. (Amazon Prime)

Week 14: Monday, Dec. 12: Patriots @ Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 18: Patriots @ Raiders, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 24: Bengals @ Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 1: Dolphins @ Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 18: TBD (Jan. 7 or 8): Patriots @ Bills, TBD