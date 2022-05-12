Patriots 2022 schedule: Season begins vs. Dolphins, home opener in Week 3

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
The Patriots released their schedule for the upcoming 2022 season on Thursday, which opens against the Dolphins.
Highlights of the schedule include:
Here’s the full schedule:
Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 11: Patriots @ Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 18: Patriots @ Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 25: Ravens @ Patriots, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 2: Patriots @ Packers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 9: Lions @ Patriots, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 16: Patriots @ Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Week 7: Monday, Oct. 24: Bears @ Patriots, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 30: Patriots @ Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 6: Colts @ Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Week 10: BYE WEEK
Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 20: Jets @ Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Week 12: Thursday, Nov. 24: Patriots @ Vikings, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Week 13: Thursday, Dec. 1: Bills @ Patriots, 8:15 p.m. (Amazon Prime)
Week 14: Monday, Dec. 12: Patriots @ Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 18: Patriots @ Raiders, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 24: Bengals @ Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 1: Dolphins @ Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Week 18: TBD (Jan. 7 or 8): Patriots @ Bills, TBD
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.