Patriots Vince Wilfork voted into Patriots Hall of Fame Wilfork, the team's 32nd inductee, was voted in by fans. Vince Wilfork during the 2011 season. Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has officially been revealed as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots’ Hall of Fame.

Wilfork, 40, was voted in by fans, becoming the sixth player to be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame in the first year of eligibility. He achieved a greater margin of the vote than fellow finalists Mike Vrabel and Logan Mankins.

“It’s my pleasure to announce Vince Wilfork as our 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame selection,” team owner Robert Kraft said in a statement. “For more than a decade, Vince was a dominant defender in the trenches and anchored some of the best defenses in franchise history. His contributions on the field propelled the Patriots to four Super Bowl appearances during his 11-year career. He was a big man with an even bigger personality and a huge heart. He quickly became a fan favorite in New England. I look forward to presenting him his Patriots Hall of Fame jacket.”

The timing of the 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony is yet to be determined.

Wilfork played in New England for 11 of the 13 seasons he spent in the NFL. During that time, he helped the Patriots win Super Bowls in his first and last seasons with the team.

Selected in the first round (21st overall in 2004) from the University of Miami, Wilfork anchored the interior of the Patriots’ defensive line (though he also recorded three interceptions during his professional career). He was also named to five Pro Bowls, and was a First-Team All-Pro in 2012.