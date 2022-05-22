Patriots NFL expert explains why Mac Jones is his ‘dark horse’ MVP candidate "Not a popular pick, but that's the whole point." Mac Jones is coming off a strong rookie season and could be poised to make a major leap in year two. Adrian Kraus/AP Photo

As Mac Jones transitions from Year 1 to Year 2, many expect the Patriots quarterback to build upon a strong rookie season and look even sharper this year.

The Patriots are reportedly “ecstatic” with his offseason dedication, and it’s clear Jones has at least a chance to move into the upper echelon of NFL QBs in the near future.

One NFL expert, Peter Schrager of NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” took it even further. He chose Jones as his “dark horse” Most Valuable Player candidate. No, Schrager isn’t picking Jones as his MVP, but yes, he regards him as a player who could possibly sneak into the conversation.

Jones currently has the 20th-best MVP odds (+5000), per Vegas Insider, so the odds are stacked against him. However, Schrager noted that Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson both won MVP in their second season.

“Do you know which quarterback went to the playoffs as a rookie and is coming back with a lot of questions around his team?” Schrager said. “Give me Mac Jones as my dark horse MVP candidate.”

Schrager pointed out that no one seems to have any confidence in the Patriots and is wondering “Who’s calling the plays? Who’s calling the plays?”

“Who cares?” Schrager said. “We’ve got Mac at the quarterback spot. No one’s going to pick Mac Jones. It’s a huge long shot.”

He said the Patriots bring back a lot of players from a team that went to the playoffs. If they find a way to win the division, Schrager said, Jones will inevitably attract lots of attention and buzz.

“Not a popular pick, but that’s the whole point,” Schrager said.