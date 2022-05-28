Josh McDaniels: ‘I’m not Bill [Belichick], and I can’t be’

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
It appears Josh McDaniels is hoping to start fresh as he takes over as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Back in April, former Patriots and current Raiders safety Duron Harmon said McDaniels is trying to “create a culture that is not the Patriot way.”
Earlier this week, McDaniels echoed those thoughts and made it clear he’ll put his own spin on leading a team this time around.
“I’m not Bill [Belichick] and I can’t be,” McDaniels told reporters. “I’m just going to try to be myself and hopefully I can be a good leader for our team.”
McDaniels, who is starting his second stint as a head coach, has been looking forward to an opportunity like this for a couple years. He said he’s grateful to everyone with the Raiders so far for making it an easy transition.
He also believes the experience he gained during his stint with the Denver Broncos has helped prepare him for this role.
“I feel like I’ve learned a lot,” McDaniels said. “I feel like it’s slowed down for me, for sure. Doesn’t mean anything at this point in time of the year, doesn’t have any bearing on what’s going to happen down the road, but definitely feel a comfort level now in terms of understanding what my role is and how to do it better.”
