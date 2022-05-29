Patriots NFL analyst explains why Dolphins are biggest threat to Bills in AFC East Ryan Clark believes it's possible the Patriots will finish in last place. Tyreek Hill speaks with the media. Mark Brown/Getty Images

NFL analyst Ryan Clark isn’t high on the Patriots’ chances this season.

He said it’s possible they’ll finish last in the AFC East, in large part because of the coaching staff outside of Bill Belichick. Whether quarterback Mac Jones has progressed or not, Clark said on ESPN’s First Take, the Patriots have some major question marks.

“He doesn’t even have an offensive play-caller,” Clark said. “You bring back Matt Patricia and Joe Judge and now put those guys on offense? Did you watch Detroit’s offense when Matt Patricia was there? Did you watch the development of Daniel Jones when Joe Judge was there?”

Clark called setting offenses into motion both an art and a science and said coaches have to be able to understand it but also feel it.

“The Patriots don’t have that right now,” Clark said.

He’s much more enthusiastic about the Dolphins, who have Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki, and Chase Edmonds, among other playmakers.

Clark believes new head coach Mike McDaniel understands how to make offenses move and indicated that he should help accentuate Tua Tagovailoa’s talent.

He noted that McDaniels helped Jimmy Garoppolo thrive offensively and can do the same with Tagovailoa.

“I believe the Miami Dolphins are set to not necessarily beat the Buffalo Bills, but to be the team that pushes them in the AFC East,” Clark said.