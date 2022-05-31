Patriots Bill Belichick discussed Celtics’ playoff run, Danny Woodhead’s US Open qualifier "They're tough, they hustle, they play smart basketball. Pleasure to watch. Fun to watch." Bill Belchick speaking with reporters on May 31, 2022. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

With the Celtics headed to the NBA Finals, Bill Belichick once again had a reason to bring up basketball at a Patriots press conference ahead of organized team activities on Tuesday.

“Got another big series for the Celtics, so congratulations to the team, the staff, the organization. Great accomplishment, and I’m looking forward to seeing that play out,” he told reporters.

Asked for what he sees in the current Celtics team that might be translatable to the Patriots, Belichick hit on a few points.

“Well, I mean, obviously they’ve played great in the last, I don’t know, two-thirds of the season, and in the playoffs,” he explained. “Really consistent. They’ve got a lot of good players and play really good defense. They’re tough, they hustle, they play smart basketball. Pleasure to watch. Fun to watch.”

The Celtics begin the NBA Finals against the Warriors on Thursday at 9 p.m.

Belichick also gave a shoutout to former Patriots running back Danny Woodhead, who is trying to qualify for the U.S. Open Championship, which will be played at The Country Club in Brookline from June 16-19.

“Also keeping track of Danny,” Belichick added. “Looks like he’s one more step from the U.S. Open.”

Woodhead, who played in New England from 2010-2012 (and retired from the NFL in 2018), shot an even-par 71 at an Omaha qualifier. He now has to play well enough to earn another qualifying spot at the Springfield Country Club in Ohio on June 6 in order to claim a spot at the Open later in the month.

Woodhead quickly saw Belichick’s message and added an enthusiastic reply:

He remembered me?!?! Love u bill @Patriots! Berj make sure he gets this https://t.co/K9IXC0OKvo — danny woodhead (@danny__woodhead) May 31, 2022