Patriots Jakobi Meyers is impressed with Mac Jones’s progression, command of the Patriots’ offense "It’s really easy to work with him." Mac Jones at Patriots OTAs in 2022. AP Photo/Steven Senne

In his first NFL training camp, Mac Jones competed to win the starting quarterback job with the Patriots. Then, in his rookie season, Jones learned on the job as he helped New England to a 10-7 record and a return to the playoffs.

Looking ahead to his second year, Jones is now the established starter. To help the team progress, Jones himself must take on more responsibility.

So far, it appears he’s on track to do that. Asked about how he thinks his quarterback is growing in his role, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers spoke in definitive terms.

“You said taking control of the offense,” Meyers replied when asked about Jones’s ability to lead the group. “That’s just a capital, Yes. Exclamation mark. Exclamation mark. What he sees — we all kind of just try to catch up to what’s in his mind and his vision. I know he and the coaches have just been doing a good job of relaying information.”

Meyers, 25, has also grown in each of his three NFL seasons. Catching passes from Jones in 2021, Meyers set new career highs with 83 receptions for 866 yards.

“Ultimately, when we’re out there, he tells us,” Meyers said of Jones’s leadership. “We’re like, ‘How do want it? What do you want it to be and when do you want it to be there?’ And he’s been really adamant about what he says.”

While the Patriots’ exact strategy (or coaching assignments) remain to be seen on offense, at least one component seems to be settled point. Jones enjoys the confidence of one of his most important teammates.

“He has a clear vision in his mind,” said Meyers. “It’s really easy to work with him.”