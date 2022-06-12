Patriots Teen sells rare Mac Jones rookie card for $100,000 "As soon as I pulled it, I couldn't breathe. It is the only one of its kind." Patriots quarterback Mac Jones takes part in drills during a practice. Steven Senne/AP Photo

An Ohio teenager uncovered a one of one Mac Jones rookie card that immediately changed his life.

Johnny Stone, 13, plucked the rare find from a box of Panini Prizm Football cards and knew right away what he had found. He and his father, Chad, buy and flip cards under their business, Stone Sports Cards, so they understood the magnitude of the moment.

“When I say it was a 1 in 20 million chance, I’m not exaggerating,” Chad, 46, told PEOPLE. “Worldwide, they sell cases, upon cases, upon cases of that product, and we just happened to pick up a box at the local shop.”

The Stones sold the card for $100,000, and the Akron Beacon Journal reported that that person sold it for $175,000. If Jones has a strong season this year, the value will likely continue to increase.

Though the family elected to profit right away off the card, the experience was still a magical one for Johnny. Chad likened it to winning the lottery and said the biggest gift was seeing his son’s reaction live.

“As soon as I pulled it, I couldn’t breathe,” Johnny told the Akron Beacon Journal. “It is the only one of its kind. I couldn’t believe it.”