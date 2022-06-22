Patriots Patriots reveal return of red ‘Pat Patriot’ uniforms in the 2022 season "Throwbacks to make a comeback." The Patriots wearing throwback red uniforms during the 2009 season. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

For the first time in a decade, Patriots fans will get to see the team wear one of its iconic uniforms, according to a Wednesday announcement.

As revealed in a “Back to the Future”-style video, the Patriots will wear the red “Pat Patriot” uniforms for at least a game in the 2022 season.

Wait a minute, Doc. Are you telling me the red uniforms are back? pic.twitter.com/X1pd6kpdpG — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 22, 2022

The team displayed photos on the Patriots’ website:

This fall, the throwbacks are making a comeback.



📷: https://t.co/lwePnbnpKE — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 22, 2022

“Throwbacks to make a comeback, fall 2022,” the Patriots video noted at the end.

This comes in direct response to the NFL’s decision to scrap a past rule that limited teams to the usage of a single helmet during the course of a season. Now, teams will be permitted to use a second helmet, which helps facilitate the inclusion of more uniforms.

For the Patriots, this means that the team’s old logo, popularly known as “Pat Patriot,” will be allowed to make its return.

It’s a callback to the uniforms that the team wore in various versions from 1960-1993 (when the current logo was adopted). Exactly how many games (or which ones) in the 2022 season will feature throwback uniforms remains to be seen, but the team’s announcement included the phrasing “select games,” implying that they will be worn multiple times.