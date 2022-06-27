Patriots ‘That’s my guy’: Jonnu Smith discussed what’s impressed him about Mac Jones "I'm glad he's throwing us passes. That's my guy." Mac Jones practicing earlier in 2022. AP Photo/Steven Senne

As Patriots quarterback Mac Jones heads into his second NFL season, one of the questions being asked about him is how much he will continue to develop. One of Jones’s fellow teammates recently gave a strong endorsement.

In his first season in New England, Jones completed 67.6 percent of his passes and threw for 3,801 passing yards with 22 touchdowns.

Beyond the stats, Jones has shown an ability to lead, as Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith explained during an interview on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” on Monday.

Asked what impressed him about Jones, Smith gave a detailed answer.

“Honestly, man, just the way he can turn it on,” Smith replied. “Mac is definitely one of the most goofiest guys in the locker room, to be honest, man. But when he steps on that field, he’s a different character. He’s just got so much ability and so much dog in him.

“Once he flips that switch, he’s a whole different character,” Jones added. “Some guys don’t know how to cut that on and cut that off when it’s time to do it. He’s so young. He’s poised. He’s got a little swagger to him, man. I’m glad he’s throwing us passes. That’s my guy.”

Smith, also heading into his second season with New England, caught 28 passes for 294 yards with one touchdown in 2021.

Noting that the upcoming season was something to “look forward to,” Smith explained that his belief in his teammates goes beyond football.

“We just got so many talented guys in the locker room, even guys that are better outside of the locker room, outside of the gridiron,” said Smith. “A group of great guys all coming together for one common goal. I’m just confident, man, in every goal that we have set out to reach.”

Patriots players report to training camp on July 26, with practices getting underway the next day.