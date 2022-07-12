Patriots

Report: Patriots trading receiver N’Keal Harry to Bears

Steven Senne
N'Keal Harry leaves New England with 57 catches for 598 yards in three seasons. Steven Senne/AP

By Amin Touri, The Boston Globe


The Patriots are trading receiver N’Keal Harry to the Bears in exchange for a 2024 seventh-rounder, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

New England’s first-round pick in 2019, Harry never found his footing with the Patriots; his best season came in 2020 when he caught just 33 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns, falling well short of expectations within an already-thin receiving corps.

Harry requested a trade last summer, before struggling through an injury-hampered season in 2021.