Report: Patriots trading receiver N’Keal Harry to Bears

Patriots trading receiver N'Keal Harry to Bears N'Keal Harry leaves New England with 57 catches for 598 yards in three seasons.





The Patriots are trading receiver N’Keal Harry to the Bears in exchange for a 2024 seventh-rounder, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

At long last, the #Patriots trade former first-rounder N’Keal Harry and it’s the #Bears as his landing spot for a 2024 7th rounder, per me and @MikeGarafolo. A solid upside move for Chicago, while New England moves on with a strong group itself. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 12, 2022

New England’s first-round pick in 2019, Harry never found his footing with the Patriots; his best season came in 2020 when he caught just 33 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns, falling well short of expectations within an already-thin receiving corps.

Harry requested a trade last summer, before struggling through an injury-hampered season in 2021.