Patriots Mac Jones’s improved diet a point of focus as season approaches "It all goes back into just trying to be a better player and person." Patriots quarterback Mac Jones takes part in drills during a practice. Steven Senne/AP Photo

In February, immediately following a solid rookie season, Mac Jones shared with ESPN his offseason goal of “cleaning up [his] diet.”

With training camp looming, it seems as though Jones has stayed true to this idea, as the team was impressed by Jones’s fitness and conditioning at OTAs and mandatory minicamp in June. He recently told NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry that he has “made significant strides in that area, fixing [his] body and feeling comfortable and feeling healthier and better.”

The changes that Jones has made have not gone unnoticed by his teammates, as wide receiver Kendrick Bourne told reporters in May, “He’s in the best shape of his life. He looks really good. His stomach is gone.”

“It all goes back into just trying to be a better player and person. That was my goal this offseason,” Jones told Perry over the weekend. “I feel better, I feel confident, and that’s what’s important. I’m just gonna try and go in there and do my thing and lead everybody and help us come together as a unit.

“That’s kind of what it’s all about, and the offseason’s a great time to sit back and relax a little bit but also try and make strides in where you want to make strides, so I feel like I’ve done that.”

On the heels of a rookie season in which Jones threw for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while completing 67.6 percent of his passes, his diet is not the only thing that he has been working on.

Jones has also devoted time to improving chemistry with his receivers and taking on a leadership role, as he shared videos of workouts with Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, and new addition DeVante Parker in April.

Some extended footage from this week’s Patriots throwing sessions, via Mac Jones’ IG. pic.twitter.com/lIvohZ036h — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) April 8, 2022

Entering his second season (and first without Josh McDaniels leading the offense), Jones’s improvements both in terms of his diet and willingness to increase his role as a leader are encouraging signs for the Patriots, who will need Jones to step up as they enter the 2022-23 season with less talent than in years past.

Fans will get the chance to see Jones’s slimmer physique for themselves when training camp officially begins on Wednesday, July 27th.