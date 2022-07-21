Patriots Jason McCourty will join the cast of ‘Good Morning Football’ "I've endured seasons of 0-16 to hoisting a Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LIII. Good Morning Football now gives me the platform to share those experiences and lessons with fans all over the world." Jason McCourty with the Patriots in Dec. 2020. AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Following the recent news that former NESN reporter Jamie Erdahl would become the new host of “Good Morning Football,” NFL Network revealed that Jason McCourty will also join the morning television program.

According to the Thursday announcement, McCourty and Erdahl will debut on Monday, July 25.

McCourty, 34, announced his retirement from his football playing career earlier in July.

“I’m excited to bring an inside perspective of what it’s like to be an NFL player,” McCourty said via an NFL press release. “I’ve had the pleasure to experience it all in the NFL, from being drafted at the end of the sixth round, to being cut, then traded and finally retiring. I’ve endured seasons of 0-16 to hoisting a Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LIII. Good Morning Football now gives me the platform to share those experiences and lessons with fans all over the world.”

Advertisement:

Originally drafted in the sixth round by the Titans in 2009, McCourty was eventually traded to New England in 2018. Teaming up alongside his brother, Devin, he helped the Patriots win Super Bowl LIII.

McCourty and Erdahl will join the existing “Good Morning Football” cast of Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt and Will Selva.