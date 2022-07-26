Patriots Bill Belichick sees ‘dramatic improvement’ in Mac Jones heading into second season "His offseason work has been significant, and I think everyone recognizes how well he prepares and how much further along he [is] than he was a year ago." Mac Jones practicing earlier in 2022. AP Photo/Steven Senne

In his first press conference of Patriots training camp, Bill Belichick had some unusually strong praise for one player in particular: Mac Jones.

Jones, 23, is entering his second season as the Patriots’ quarterback. As a rookie first-round pick a year ago, Jones entered training camp, won the quarterback competition against veteran Cam Newton, and then helped New England to a 10-7 record and a return to the playoffs following a one-year absence.

In 2022, Belichick thinks Jones will be even better.

“I think Mac’s done a great job,” Belichick said of his quarterback’s offseason. “He’s worked extremely hard. He’s got a tremendous work ethic in all areas. I think there’s a dramatic improvement. His physical work and conditioning, working on his mechanics, working on his footwork, working on his understanding of our offense, of opponent defenses, of situations. All those things.

“We’ve talked about all those things in varying degrees — some more emphasis than others — and the emphasis on maybe some other things will come later on,” Belichick continued. “You can’t do it all at once.”

"In all areas, I think there's a dramatic improvement… he's starting from a much, much higher point this year."



Bill Belichick breaks down how Mac Jones has improved his game during the offseason 👀 pic.twitter.com/Pb0PwvjfbD — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) July 26, 2022

The longtime New England coach noted how Jones simply not being a rookie anymore also helps the Patriots’ offense.

“He’s made tremendous strides,” Belichick added. “He did a great job last year, but he’s starting from a much, much higher point this year than where he started last year. His offseason work has been significant, and I think everyone recognizes how well he prepares and how much further along he [is] than he was a year ago.”

As far as the team’s remodeled offense — including the rearranged coaching staff — Belichick was asked if Jones will have a say in how the play-calling might shift.

“Certainly he’ll have input,” Belichick acknowledged.

Patriots training camp practices begin on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.