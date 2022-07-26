Patriots Buccaneers reportedly sign wide receiver Julio Jones to play with Tom Brady The seven-time Pro Bowler has missed a lot of time due to injuries over the last two years. Julio Jones reportedly will be one of Tom Brady's new targets. AP Photo/Wade Payne, File

The Buccaneers reportedly signed wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year deal, bolstering Tom Brady’s group of wide receiver targets with a seven-time Pro Bowler.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jones signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers. The 33-year-old had a difficult season with the Titans last year after they traded a pair of draft picks to acquire the long-time Falcons star.

Jones has suffered a series of recurring hamstring injuries over the last two years after he suffered a Grade 2 strain in 2020. He played in just 10 games last season due to the nagging injury after appearing in only nine games for the Falcons in 2020.

Jones caught 31 passes for 434 yards and a touchdown in 2021. He is the Falcons’ all-time leader in catches (848) and yards (12,896), and he is second to Roddy White in touchdowns (63).

The Buccaneers will also roll out Mike Evans, Tyler Johnson, Scotty Miller, and Breshad Perriman, as well as Russell Gage. Chris Godwin is expected to rejoin the team at some point after suffering a torn ACL on Jan. 3. The team reportedly was expected to take his recovery slow, but he has been cleared to join the team for the start of training camp and will not be forced to spend any time on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

The huge number of talented receivers gives Brady plenty of injury insurance going forward. As The Athletic’s Greg Auman noted, the former Patriots star threw just 19 passes to receivers other than Mike Evans in the postseason last year, and those receivers recorded just 96 yards and no touchdowns. Jones might feel like an embarrassment of riches, but he and the Buccaneers make some sense for each other as both pursue a Super Bowl.