Patriots Matthew Slater praised Mac Jones’s ‘great leadership’ "Ultimately, this is going to be his team." Matthew Slater at Patriots practice in May, 2022. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

After Bill Belichick paid Mac Jones an unexpectedly long list of compliments on Tuesday morning, Patriots special teams veteran Matthew Slater echoed his coach in discussing the team’s quarterback.

Speaking during a press conference prior to the start of training camp practices, Slater gave his assessment of Jones.

“I’m extremely biased, but I think the young man is fantastic,” Slater told reporters. “I think he’s demonstrated great leadership from the day he walked in this building, and I think he’ll continue to do so. We’re all excited about what he’s going to be and what he’s going to provide, not just as a player but as a leader for this organization. He continues to grow in that role.”

Slater, 36, is heading into his 15th season in the NFL. As he looks at Jones — who is set to begin his second season — Slater sees the future of the Patriots.

“Ultimately, this is going to be his team,” Slater explained. “In a lot of ways, we’re going to take on the personality of our quarterback, but he’s just got to be himself.

“He doesn’t need to try to be anybody from the past, the present, or the future,” Slater added. “He’s just got to be the best version of Mac Jones, and we’ll certainly respond to it and rally around him. That goes for not only him, but a lot of our other players who are in positions to lead on this team.”