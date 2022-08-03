Patriots Bill Belichick said he’s ‘focused on training camp’ when asked about Tom Brady, Dolphins tampering "That’s all in the past." Bill Belichick at Patriots training camp on Aug. 3, 2022. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Even after the revelation that Tom Brady was talking to Dolphins minority owner Bruce Beal Jr. during the 2019 season, Patriots coach Bill Belichick avoided discussion of the Miami scandal when asked about it at training camp Wednesday morning.

“Yeah I’m not really worried about that,” Belichick told reporters. “We’re just trying to have a good training camp here.”

#Patriots HC Bill Belichick asked Wednesday morning two questions about the Dolphins tampering with Tom Brady in 2019 when he played here for the @Patriots – @wbz pic.twitter.com/9VWWO4BzD2 — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) August 3, 2022

In specific terms, the recently released results of an NFL investigation into the Dolphins (and team owner Stephen Ross) revealed that Brady — while still under contract in New England in his final season with the team — engaged in “numerous and detailed” conversations with Beal about the prospect of eventually signing with Miami.

That the then-longtime Patriots quarterback (who left following the season in free agency) was speaking with a minority owner of a division rival is notable.

And as the NFL found additional examples of tampering, the Dolphins were penalized multiple draft picks (including a 2023 first-round pick).

Still, Belichick was unwilling to openly share his thoughts on the matter.

“I’m focused on training camp,” Belichick replied when asked if he knew Brady spoke to the Dolphins during the season that year. “That’s all in the past.”

In addition to the draft picks, Ross was suspended by the NFL until Oct. 17, and was fined $1.5 million.