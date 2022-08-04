Patriots Bill Belichick tells teen reporter fantasy football ‘doesn’t mean anything to me’ "I don’t really care about that. I just care about whether we win." Patriots coach Bill Belichick walks on the field at training camp. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Patriots coach Bill Belichick is not a fantasy football guy.

On Thursday, Belichick fielded a question from a 14-year-old rising ninth grader named Isaac Lebowitz, who later told WBZ’s Dan Roche that he was “sweating more than when I play basketball” before asking Belichick questions. Lebowitz didn’t get Belichick’s patented media gruffness, even when he queried Belichick regarding fantasy football.

Frankly, it wasn’t a bad question (despite the Twitter reception): “Do you think that fantasy football is good or bad for the NFL?” Fantasy sports generate a ton of revenue, but they encourage fans to follow players more than teams. The NFL certainly has plenty of fans on both the team and individual player sides, but Belichick’s fully fleshed-out opinion on the impact of fantasy sports across the board would have been intriguing.

Advertisement:

Unfortunately for everyone, Belichick embodies his famous “Do your job” mantra. His job is to help a football team win games, and anything outside of that is not his job and not his problem.

“Honestly, I don’t really have any opinion on that, because fantasy football doesn’t mean anything to me,” Belichick said. “We’re just trying to win games out here, so I don’t know who’s hot, who’s not, who wins, who doesn’t. I don’t really care about that. I just care about whether we win.”

Fair enough. Still, credit to Lebowitz for giving it a shot. We would have been interested in a real answer.

Lebowitz appeared to have a pretty great day. In his interview with Roche, he said he visited the Patriots’ trophy room with Robert Kraft, met Devin McCourty, played catch with Kendrick Bourne, and got a Patriots jersey with the No. 1 and “Lebowitz” on the back.

If you want a positive media reception from Belichick and the Patriots, it seems, the best way is to start early.