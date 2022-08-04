Patriots Patriots LB Jahlani Tavai leaves practice with lower-body injury Bill Belichick praised him earlier this week. Jahlani Tavai (left) participates in a drill. Michael Dwyer/AP Photo

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai left practice Thursday with what appeared to be an injury to his right leg or foot.

The 25-year-old Tavai, a second-round pick in 2019 who played 13 games for the Patriots last season, fell during an 11-on-11 drill.

Bill Belichick and Patriots assistants hung by him, players took a knee, and Tavai remained down for an extended period of time before limping to the blue tent with some help.

#Patriots LB Jahlani Tavai went down in practice during a full-team drill and had to be helped off the field into the medical tent. Bill Belichick said recently he envisioned a four-down role for Tavai this season. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 4, 2022

Tavai had impressed in camp and had an opportunity to carve out a more significant role this season. Belichick spoke highly of him earlier this week on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“I think he’ll be a big factor for us this year, on all four downs,” Belichick said. “Not just defensively, but also in the kicking game.”