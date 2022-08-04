Patriots

Patriots LB Jahlani Tavai leaves practice with lower-body injury

Bill Belichick praised him earlier this week.

Jahlani Tavai (left) participates in a drill. Michael Dwyer/AP Photo

By Trevor Hass

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai left practice Thursday with what appeared to be an injury to his right leg or foot.

The 25-year-old Tavai, a second-round pick in 2019 who played 13 games for the Patriots last season, fell during an 11-on-11 drill.

Bill Belichick and Patriots assistants hung by him, players took a knee, and Tavai remained down for an extended period of time before limping to the blue tent with some help.

Tavai had impressed in camp and had an opportunity to carve out a more significant role this season. Belichick spoke highly of him earlier this week on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“I think he’ll be a big factor for us this year, on all four downs,” Belichick said. “Not just defensively, but also in the kicking game.”