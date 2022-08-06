Patriots Jakobi Meyers acknowledges ‘growing pains’ with Patriots’ new-look offense "Forget everything you know." Jakobi Meyers speaks to reporters during training camp. Steven Senne/AP Photo

The Patriots’ transition to a “streamlined” offense hasn’t necessarily been a seamless one, according to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Meyers, speaking to Mike Giardi and Scott Pioli on NFL Network, said change and perfection are “a hard mix.” The Patriots want everything to be perfect, and it’s no secret that it hasn’t looked that way to this point in training camp.

“It’s definitely been something to get used to,” Meyers said. “But it’s like they say, with change at all, any change is kind of hard. There’s going to be growing pains, and I think we’re going through that stage.”

Advertisement:

At the same time, Meyers said, it’s a “great learning experience,” and he believes the fact that they’re all going through it together should help in the long run.

Meyers, who led the team in receptions and receiving yards last season, called it an “ego check.” He said it’s best to “forget everything you know” and worry about where they’re at now.

Thought these were interesting comments from Jakobi Meyers to @MikeGiardi and @scottpioli51 on NFL Network.



Acknowledged "change and perfection are kind of a hard mix" with the Patriots implementing a new offense.



"It’s definitely been something to get used to." pic.twitter.com/ozgy67IERW — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 6, 2022

It’s clear they’re changing their offense, but it’s unclear exactly what that entails. Kendrick Bourne noted the terminology has changed.

The Patriots did things a certain way before, Meyers said, but it’s not about that anymore.

“You’ve got to be really able to throw your egos out the door,” Meyers said. “We had a conversation about that the other day.”