Patriots Watch: Richard Seymour’s speech as he’s inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Richard Seymour was joined by Robert Kraft at his Hall of Fame induction on Saturday. AP Photo/David Dermer

Richard Seymour is officially a Hall of Famer.

The former Patriot was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, along with seven others as part of the 2022 class on Saturday.

As part of the usual ceremonies, each inductee selected a person close to them to present them prior to making their speech. Seymour picked his high school principal, Titus Duren. With a montage of Seymour’s career playing, Duren spoke for three minutes about Seymour’s character and how dominant he was as a player.

Seymour took the stage right after, giving a 10-minute speech. He thanked family members and several of his former Patriots teammates along with Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick. He also gave thanks to the Raiders, with whom he played the final four seasons of his career.

Seymour is the 10th Patriots player to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He joined his former teammates Ty Law, Randy Moss, and Junior Seau. He also joins Bill Parcells, Curtis Martin, Nick Buoniconti, Mike Haynes, and John Hannah.