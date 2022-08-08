Patriots Here’s what David Andrews said after leading offense-only huddle at Patriots practice "You have to have your best each day, and that’s hard. But that’s what’s expected." Patriots center David Andrews led an offense-only huddle after a frustrating Patriots practice. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

After a practice so frustrating for the Patriots that veteran center David Andrews pulled the offense aside for a lengthy huddle, Bill Belichick was typically cryptic.

“Every day is a challenge,” Belichick said, when asked about the progress of the offense. “We just try to build on yesterday and do what we can do today to get better and build on it tomorrow.”

Observers, however, described a “frustrating” scene for Mac Jones, Damien Harris and a “broken” offense. NESN’s Zack Cox outlined a list of 11-on-11 problems that started with an offsides call and included a pass breakup, an incomplete pass and multiple sacks. The Patriots’ offense struggled mightily across the board, and Jones could be seen gesturing in frustration in one clip from ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

A play reflective of a tough day for the Patriots’ offense: To finish 1-on-1s on a “got to have it” play, Mac Jones tries to connect with DeVante Parker in windy conditions — and Joejuan Williams picks it off.



The offense then drops for push-ups. pic.twitter.com/OPKfgSmckk — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 9, 2022

Multiple reporters questioned whether the offensive line was even close to ready with Thursday’s preseason opener against the Giants looming. Andrews, who seemed a little short with reporters when queried about the team’s struggles, repeated multiple times that the offense needs to “have a better day tomorrow.”

Advertisement:

“Look, it’s just part of it,” Andrews said after the third straight question. “It’s ups, it’s downs, it’s training camp. Got to go in, learn from it and see what we can do better. Like I said, can’t let today or any day derail anything in the future. That’s just how it goes. Wins, losses, you’ve just got to stay steady. You can’t go up and down.”

Andrews noted that training camp doesn’t usually define a season, adding that the best teams have a “steady incline” over the course of the year.

“It’s a little bit of everything,” Andrews said. “It’s just playing football, you play football in pads. So this is what football is about, being in pads, all aspects of the game, running, draws, screens, pass plays, that’s football. So it’s all part of it, and we’ve just got to get better and move forward.”

The offensive line struggled last year as well, and Monday’s practice was far from an isolated incident — Jones has found himself scrambling often throughout the preseason.

Advertisement:

Still, ESPN’s projection models favor the Patriots’ group of linemen.

“The Patriots lost two fairly strong guards this offseason in Shaq Mason and Ted Karras — they were ninth and 11th in PBWR last season, respectively, with Karras also finishing 14th in RBWR,” ESPN’s Seth Walder wrote last week. “But the versatile [Michael] Onwenu is a solid replacement, even though the model will assume [Cole] Strange is below average — as it does for all rookies.”

The offensive line could be crucial to the Patriots’ success as Jones goes into an important second year.

“We’re all striving to be the best we can be each day,” Andrews said. “That’s why we’re out here, and you have to have your best each day, and that’s hard. But that’s what’s expected, and that’s what we’re going to try to do each day.”

The Patriots take on the Giants at 7 p.m. on Thursday.