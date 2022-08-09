Patriots ‘I think we’re close’: Mac Jones sees Patriots offense making progress as preseason approaches "It’s just that two percent that we need to fix." Patriots quarterback Mac Jones walks onto the practice field at the Patriots Training Camp. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

One day after David Andrews pulled the sputtering Patriots offense together for a lengthy post-practice huddle, quarterback Mac Jones said he sees the team making a lot of progress.

After Tuesday’s practice — with the preseason opener against the Giants looming on Thursday — Jones told reporters the Patriots know implementing their system requires “time and patience.”

“I think we’re close on a lot of things,” Jones said. “It’s just that two percent that we need to fix.”

At times this preseason, reporters have noted that Jones appears to be under pressure often — either because his offensive line collapsed or because his receivers can’t get open. On Monday, Jones could be seen gesturing in frustration after he was picked off by Joejuan Williams trying to connect with DeVante Parker.

“I care a lot about the guys around me and when I don’t produce, or we don’t produce together, sometimes it’s a little frustrating for whatever reason,” Jones said. “It takes 11 people and if one guy doesn’t do his job, me included, then the play doesn’t work. So we’re trying to get 11 people to do it right and do it right more consistently.”

In an interview with the Boston Herald on Monday, former Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia noted that it’s too early to make final judgments on the beleaguered line, calling for at least three regular-season games.

“The pads have come on, but they’re not playing real football yet,” Scarnecchia told Karen Guregian. “Whenever they play the Giants, we’ll have a better idea where this thing is. Even at that point, it’s not totally fair to say they can’t [do it].”

Jones praised the offensive line as well.

“I think we have good offensive linemen, good players up front,” Jones said. “A lot of it’s just figuring out the scheme and making sure that there’s no free guys. That’s the biggest thing for me: as long as there’s no one free, I should be able to make the throws, like any quarterback can. And I know my offensive line can do that. It’s just getting the communication down. It’s different than what we’ve done in the past, so, just figuring that out and trying to watch it together and all that.

“It is a little frustrating sometimes, but our offensive line – the actual players and coaches – are trying the best they can.”