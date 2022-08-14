Patriots Mac Jones voted into NFL Network’s Top-100 by fellow players Jones was the first Patriots player voted into the network's top 100. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on the bench during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the New York Giants. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones might still be stung by his early exit from the playoffs, but he’s earned some respect from his peers after his rookie season.

Per the NFL Network, Jones — who was a Pro Bowl selection last year — was voted the 85th-best player in the NFL by his fellow players.

He helped get the @Patriots back to the playoffs in 2021 as a rookie 👀



QB @MacJones_10 debuts at 85 on the #NFLTop100! pic.twitter.com/2BeQUynPk7 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 15, 2022

Jones was the first Patriots player listed in the top 100. Nos. 80-51 were announced later Sunday evening.

With Jones at the helm, the Patriots were 10-7 last year. Jones completed 67.6 percent of his passes with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, amassing 3,806 passing yards.

Last month, Bill Belichick raised eyebrows by describing Jones’ “dramatic” improvement over the offseason.

Advertisement:

“He’s worked extremely hard,” Belichick said. “He’s got a tremendous work ethic in all areas. I think there’s a dramatic improvement. His physical work and conditioning, working on his mechanics, working on his footwork, working on his understanding of our offense, of opponents’ defenses, the situations — all those things.”

Jones was later asked about Belichick’s evaluation.

“I think just evaluating what I wanted to get better at, whether that be footwork, where the ball location is on certain throws, just trying to learn how to hit every throw in different ways,” Jones said. “Then obviously, you have to apply that during the season. The offseason is great, but you want to take what you learn and apply it and being able to use it in games, is the reason you do it. It’s the reason you work hard.”

The Patriots face the Panthers on Friday in their second preseason game. Jones sat out the preseason opener against the Giants.

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈 Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season. Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up