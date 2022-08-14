Mac Jones appears to have deflating image from playoff loss in his locker

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
A largely promising season for rookie quarterback Mac Jones and the Patriots ended in disappointing fashion with a 47-17 playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.
The game was even more lopsided than the score indicates, and it somewhat soured a season of growth and improvement. While Jones has moved on to year two, it seems as though he hasn’t forgotten about that setback.
In his locker, there’s a photo that appears to show him walking off dejectedly after that loss. It also appears that “47-17” is written on the photo, a reminder of how just much of a blowout it was.
Jones hasn’t spoken with the media since the image first surfaced following the Patriots’ preseason opener on Thursday, but all signs point to the photo being a daily motivator.
Jones threw two interceptions that game, as the Bills jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.
