Kendrick Bourne was among several players ejected after Patriots, Panthers fight

Several Patriots and Panthers players were ejected Tuesday after a pair of fights broke out at practice in Foxborough.

According to multiple reports, Patriots receivers Kristian Wilkerson and Kendrick Bourne were tossed along with Panthers safety Kenny Robinson following the first fight.

The second skirmish resulted in Panthers defensive lineman David Hoskins and Patriots offensive lineman James Ferentz being ejected.

NESN’s Zach Cox said the fight happened after Wilkerson made a catch along the sideline and that Bourne came in throwing punches.

Bourne is listed as a starter according to the Patriots depth chart on ESPN. He was the only one of the Patriots’ starters who was ejected.

A fan can be heard in the background of one of the videos yelling “Let’s go Patriots, go Patriots, beat them up.”

Patriots.com reporter Evan Lazar said the first fight escalated after Wilkerson was tackled.

The incident comes one week after Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore and offensive lineman David Andrews were kicked out of practice for fighting. Barmore and Andrews have both said they’ve worked things out.

Tuesday’s practice was the first of a pair of joint practices between the Panthers and Patriots.

The teams are scheduled to play each other in a preseason game on Friday night. It’s the second of three preseason games for the Patriots, who will wrap up the preseason in Las Vegas next week.