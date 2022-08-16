Patriots Patriots DB Joejuan Williams is out for the season with a shoulder injury With two starts over 36 games, Williams was competing for more playing time before the injury. Cornerback Joejuan Williams was drafted by the Patriots in 2019.

Patriots defensive back Joejuan Williams is out for the season with a shoulder injury, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The 24-year-old cornerback is entering his fourth season with the Patriots after being selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Vanderbilt. He’s also on the last year of his rookie contract.

Rapoport referred to Williams as a “depth piece” for the Patriots, a player who helps deepen the rotation at the position but has mostly played limited snaps at cornerback and on special teams.

Williams has 44 career tackles in 36 games and has yet to force any turnovers.

With Stephon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson gone, Williams had a chance to compete for more playing time this season before the injury.

Last season, Williams made his first NFL start against the Texans when Jalen Mills was out. He also started in place of Mills during the Patriots’ Wild Card loss to Buffalo.

The Patriots have until Tuesday afternoon to trim the roster to 85-spots. The Patriots are currently at 87 and need to make a pair of moves to get down to that number. It’s possible that one of the moves could be putting Williams on a reserve list.