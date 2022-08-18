Patriots Mac Jones on Brian Burns: ‘Everything’s good’ after ankle grab play The Patriots QB said he and Burns are 'definitely friends' now. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

Mac Jones and Brian Burns have made amends after a controversial play from last season.

Burns sacked Jones during last November’s regular season game at Carolina, forcing a fumble. When Burns got up to chase the action, Jones grabbed his ankle and brought him down. After the play, Burns was on the ground holding his ankle in pain.

Panthers players called the play “dirty” and “some BS.”

But Jones said after practice Wednesday that he and Burns have talked things out and made up at the Pro Bowl last February.

“Everything’s good,” Jones said. “He’s a great player and I still watch him on film, how he can speed rush. He’s got good power. He’s just a great football player. He really doesn’t like to talk, he just keeps getting after it. I’m kind of the same way, so we’re definitely friends now, it’s all good.”

While Jones says he and Burns have made up, the Patriots and Panthers spent plenty of time fighting this week.

On the first day of joint practice, Patriots receivers Kristian Wilkerson and Kendrick Bourne were ejected along with Panthers defensive back Kenny Robinson.

Wednesday brought more fighting on the second practice day. Wilkerson was carted off the field after a block on a special teams play. According to Panthers coach Matt Rhule, Robinson stood over Wilkerson and taunted the Patriots receiver while he was down.

Later, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey threw the ball at Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise after a tackle. Multiple Panthers pushed Wise into the crowd, where he made contact with a fan. Wise, Robinson, and Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard were ejected.

Rhule said he threatened to cancel the practice entirely if the fighting didn’t stop.

The Panthers and Patriots will conclude the week with a preseason game at Gillette Stadium on Friday night.