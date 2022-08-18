Patriots Rob Gronkowski, father, brothers will host UFC 278 simulcast "UFC 278 with The Gronks" will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN+. Rob Gronkowski and his brother Dan pictured in 2014. Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis

Rob Gronkowski, his brothers and his father will host an alternate broadcast for UFC 278 Usman vs. Edwards 2 on Saturday called “UFC 278 with The Gronks”.

The former Patriots tight end and his brothers Chris, Dan, Glenn, and Gordie Jr. as well as his father, Gordon, will participate in the simulcast, which will be on ESPN and ESPN+ in collaboration with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions. “UFC 278 with The Gronks” will debut at 9 p.m. on ESPN.

“Our family is pumped to be able to team up with Peyton and his team at Omaha Productions to bring some fun and laughs into The Octagon,” the Gronkowski family said in a statement. “Get ready for some action-packed fun as we hang out as a family, share stories, and test out our UFC skills.”

Advertisement:

The simulcast will follow in a similar vein to Manning’s “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” simulcasts during the football season.

“All of us at Omaha are excited to team up with ESPN on the first UFC alternate telecast. There couldn’t be a more fun group to launch the series with than the Gronkowski family,” Peyton Manning said in his statement. “The Gronkowski brothers and their dad Gordon are putting together an entertaining show that will celebrate the athletes in the Octagon and hopefully introduce the sport to new fans.”

The welterweight championship between champion Kamaru Usman and No. 2-ranked contender Leon Edwards will take place on Saturday.

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈 Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season. Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up