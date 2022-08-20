Patriots ‘He’s a grinder’: Patriots WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey has shown his value this preseason "He's a big body type receiver, and that's a good addition for us." Lil'Jordan Humphrey has impressed this preseason. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

With the regular season quickly approaching, wide receivers DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, and Kendrick Bourne are all essentially locks to make the Patriots roster.

Kristian Wilkerson and Tyquan Thornton are both currently injured but are in the mix, and Tre Nixon has impressed so far as well.

One other name to keep an eye on moving forward is Lil’Jordan Humphrey, who has been one of the Patriots’ most active players so far this preseason.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound pass-catcher out of Texas reeled in six passes for 62 yards and a touchdown against the New York Giants and five receptions for a team-high 71 yards against the Carolina Panthers on Friday.

He also hustled to prevent a punt from trickling into the end zone and instead have it downed at the 3-yard line.

Mike Dussault of Patriots.com listed him as a player who made a roster push Friday night. He wrote Humphrey’s “really coming on” after arriving late in the spring.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick credited Humphrey for making plays ever since he arrived. He called him a big receiver who’s tough, has good hands, and has very good instincts.

He noted that Humphrey makes life easier for quarterbacks because he’s such a big target.

“He’s coming off an injury last year, but he’s come in, really worked hard and made a very positive impression here,” Belichick said. “We’re glad we have him.”

Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/20 pic.twitter.com/SUbTS8pax1 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 20, 2022

Quarterback Mac Jones called him “a beast, “a “grinder” and “a big dude” who’s also great on special teams.

He said he texted Humphrey when he arrived and asked if he wanted to play catch, and Humphrey immediately responded and found a way to make it to the session.

Jones, who caught 16 passes for 295 yards and three TDs in three seasons with the New Orleans Saints, has a chance to emerge as another weapon in a steadily improving receiving corps.

“We have great receivers, and it’s great to see them all get a chance to catch the ball and run,” Jones said. “He’s a big body type receiver, and that’s a good addition for us.”