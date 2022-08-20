Patriots The latest on the Patriots’ play-calling situation Matt Patricia communicated with the quarterbacks, but it's a little more complicated than that. Matt Patricia's job with the Patriots involves several roles. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The most compelling storyline surrounding the Patriots this offseason hasn’t revolved around a specific player or coach.

It’s centered on the absence of an offensive and defensive coordinator and lack of a clear offensive play-caller as the season approaches.

In Friday night’s 20-10 preseason win over the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium, though, the Patriots offered a glimpse into what the arrangement on offense could potentially look like moving forward.

Matt Patricia, officially the team’s senior football advisor/offensive line coach, communicated with quarterbacks Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer, and Bailey Zappe on Friday. Head coach Bill Belichick clarified that that doesn’t necessarily mean the process is that simple.

“As far as calling the plays, there’s a whole other process on that, but yeah,” Belichick said.

Belichick said the process of communicating plays to the QB was “normal” and “fine.” He said “No” when a reporter inquired whether the process for selecting plays is between Belichick, Patricia, and Joe Judge and said it’s “a process.”

Judge, the quarterbacks coach, spoke with Jones and the other QBs between series. Patricia could often be spotted with the offensive line when the defense was on the field.

When asked how aware the offensive players are about the process, Belichick responded: “I don’t know. Ask them.”

Jones said Patricia has done a great job and is “really starting to get a feel for it.” Patricia, who was previously the Patriots’ defensive coordinator, has made strides from an offensive standpoint according to Jones.

He highlighted his laid-back demeanor, calling him someone who demands a lot but is easy to talk to on the sideline.

“He’s one of the most brilliant people I’ve ever been around in terms of football knowledge,” Jones said.

With Jones (4-for-8, 61 yards) and Patricia collaborating, the Patriots started slowly but eventually settled into a rhythm. Jones acknowledged it was a rocky beginning but credited the offense for not freaking out and working together to get its mojo back.

He hit Nelson Agholor for a 45-yard catch that eventually led to a 2-yard touchdown run from Ty Montgomery early in the second quarter.

Mac to Nelly to set up the score.



That was the game’s only offensive TD of the night, as Tae Hayes intercepted a Zappe pass for a pick-six and Sam Roberts recovered a fumble in the end zone for the Patriots to help seal the win.

Zappe finished 16-of-25 for 173 yards, while Hoyer was 2-for-3 with 30 yards. J.J. Taylor led the Patriots with 33 yards on the ground, and Lil’Jordan Humphrey was perhaps the biggest bright spot with five catches for 71 yards.

The Patriots face the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday in their final preseason game. They open the regular season Sunday, Sept. 11, on the road against the Miami Dolphins.