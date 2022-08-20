Patriots Watch: Mack Wilson’s son takes first steps, into dad’s arms, at Gillette Stadium "The highlight of my night." Birthday cake got everywhere as Mack Wilson Sr. celebrated the first birthday of his son Mack at the end of training camp. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Mack Wilson made his presence felt with five tackles and a deflected a pass in the Patriots’ 20-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in preseason action Friday.

By far the most memorable moment of the night for Wilson came after the game, though, when his son took his first steps ever at Gillette Stadium.

Wilson, a linebacker in his first year with the Patriots, sat in the end zone with his arms stretched out. Mack Wilson II (who goes by Deuce) wobbled his way over to his dad, and Wilson proudly reeled him in and gave him a bear-hug.

“The highlight of my night,” Wilson wrote. “Deuce walked to Dada.”

The highlight of my night. Deuce walked to Dada 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/Afq5j0lDc1 — Mack Wilson Sr. (@MackWilSr) August 20, 2022

He tweeted again the next day, still clearly in disbelief at what had transpired.

“My son really took his 1st steps in @GilletteStadium. That’s wild.”

My son really took his 1st steps in @GilletteStadium. 😭 That’s wild 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/hTXXnLo47s — Mack Wilson Sr. (@MackWilSr) August 20, 2022

This isn’t Deuce’s first time at Gillette Stadium, as he recently attended a practice and celebrated his first birthday in style.

Deuce Tatum is still the most well-known Deuce in town, but Deuce Wilson is making some noise.

The highlight of practice today. ❤️🤣 Happy 1st bday again son. pic.twitter.com/KV7CrsQj7U — Mack Wilson Sr. (@MackWilSr) August 4, 2022