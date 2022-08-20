Watch: Mack Wilson’s son takes first steps, into dad’s arms, at Gillette Stadium

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Mack Wilson made his presence felt with five tackles and a deflected a pass in the Patriots’ 20-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in preseason action Friday.
By far the most memorable moment of the night for Wilson came after the game, though, when his son took his first steps ever at Gillette Stadium.
Wilson, a linebacker in his first year with the Patriots, sat in the end zone with his arms stretched out. Mack Wilson II (who goes by Deuce) wobbled his way over to his dad, and Wilson proudly reeled him in and gave him a bear-hug.
“The highlight of my night,” Wilson wrote. “Deuce walked to Dada.”
He tweeted again the next day, still clearly in disbelief at what had transpired.
“My son really took his 1st steps in @GilletteStadium. That’s wild.”
This isn’t Deuce’s first time at Gillette Stadium, as he recently attended a practice and celebrated his first birthday in style.
Deuce Tatum is still the most well-known Deuce in town, but Deuce Wilson is making some noise.
