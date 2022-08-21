Patriots Kendrick Bourne reportedly drawing trade interest amid quiet training camp and preseason Bourne didn't play in Friday's game. Kendrick Bourne's had a quiet training camp so far. AP Photo/Steven Senne

Following an offseason full of hype, Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne has had an underwhelming start to his second season in New England.

In training camp, the wideout’s mostly recorded no more than a reception per practice in team drills. In the first joint practice with the Panthers, Bourne was sent to the sideline prior to a snap due to an equipment issue – causing Bill Belichick to chew him out – before appearing to throw a punch that escalated a fight. After getting tossed out of Tuesday’s practice for the punch, Bourne was relegated to mostly taking second-team snaps during team drills.

Bourne ended up not playing in Friday’s preseason game, with the reason for his absence unclear.

While Bourne (who signed a three-year, $15 million deal to join the Patriots in 2021) hasn’t had the best camp, the Patriots still like him for at least one reason – and so do other teams, according to NBC Sports Boston’s Phill Perry.

“I have spoken to enough people in and around the team to be able to feel confidently that the team likes his contract quite a bit,” Perry said on NBC Sports Boston’s “Early Edition.” “Because if you look at it for a starting-caliber receiver, it is very cost-effective.

“If you were to trade him, I think teams would covet him, no questions asked. Does that maybe make him expendable? Because I know receiver-needy teams have been calling the Patriots about potentially making a deal.”

Rumors swirled for part of training camp that the Patriots could trade a receiver before the start of the regular season due to the depth they have at the position. Nelson Agholor was viewed as a common candidate due to the amount of money the Patriots would save by trading.

However, the Patriots trading Agholor is “unlikely,” The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported. Agholor had a pair of standout practices over the last week prior to recording a big 45-yard reception in Friday’s preseason game, leaving little room to doubt that he won’t be in New England by the start of the season.

The Patriots also took a hit in the receiving room during Friday’s game. Tyquan Thornton reportedly suffered a fractured clavicle against the Panthers, which could leave him out for eight weeks. The rookie had some standout moments so far in camp and in the preseason, leaving some to wonder if he would have a big role this season.

With Thornton out though, the Patriots trading a receiver would probably be less likely.

As for Bourne, Belichick said he expects Bourne to be available in the upcoming joint practices and preseason finale with the Raiders. Maybe going up against the offensive coordinator who helped Bourne have the best season of his five-year career can help get him going in the final tuneup before the regular season.